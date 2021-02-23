PennDOT Implements a Tier 1 Restriction on Interstates 80, 81, 84 and 380

02/22/2021

​Dunmore, PA – In response to winter weather and the potential for icy conditions through much of the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has implemented restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state. These restrictions will begin at 12:00 PM today and remain in place until conditions warrant their removal. Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions. Effective at 12 PM on Monday, February 22, vehicle restrictions were implemented for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan: • Interstate 80 east of I-81 junction in Luzerne County to the New Jersey line; • Entire length of 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna Counties; • Entire length of 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike Counties; • Entire length of 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne Counties; Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and • Motorcycles. Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511pa.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu. PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. Freezing temperatures are expected during this event, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges. With freezing temperatures, roads that only look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PANortheast MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski (570) 963-4044 # # #