Vehicle Restrictions Lifted on Some Interstates in South Central PA

Tier 1 restrictions remain in place for I-78, and I-81 north of I-78

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted some of the vehicle restrictions placed this morning on interstates in south central Pennsylvania.

Tier 1 restrictions were removed from the following roads: • Intestate 81 from the Maryland state line to Interstate 78; • The entire length if Interstate 83; • The entire length of Interstate 283;

A Tier 1 restriction remains in place on the entire length of I-78, and I-81 from I-78 to I-80.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes; • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and • Motorcycles.

Motorists always should be alert for sudden squalls which can strike with little or no warning and quickly cause roads to become snow covered. Heavy squalls also can cause whiteout conditions, virtually eliminating a driver’s visibility.

Motorists are reminded that roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fritzi Schreffler, 717-418-5016

