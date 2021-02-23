Criminal Complaints Filed Against Two in Fond du Lac County for Homicide, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Straw Purchase of a Firearm, and Aiding a Felon

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that criminal charges have been filed against Denell Logan for first degree intentional homicide, felon in passion of a firearm, repeater, and possession of THC, repeater. Charges were also filed against Callie Bender for two counts of straw purchase of a firearm, one count of aiding a felon and one count of possession of THC. Logan is accused of fatally shooting David Posey.

“Wisconsin law prohibits the purchase of firearms for people who aren’t legally allowed to possess them, and the alleged facts of this case show why straw purchases of firearms are so dangerous,” said AG Kaul. “Thank you to those involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

According to the complaint, on February 5, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., David Posey crashed the vehicle he was driving. When the Fond du Lac Police Department arrived, they discovered that Posey was bleeding from a gunshot wound to his left thigh and was unconscious and unresponsive. Posey later died from the gunshot wound that evening. The complaint alleges that Logan shot Posey using a firearm that was purchased by Bender.

Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Legal Services (DLS) Assistant Attorney General Annie Jay is prosecuting this case. The DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services is providing victim services. The investigation was done by the Fond du Lac Police Department with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

As in any criminal proceeding, Logan and Bender are presumed innocent until proven guilty.