Panacea Life Sciences receives certification as a new member of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)
The well-known CBD company adds a WBENC certification to round out its GMP certification and Silver Status with CO's Environmental Leadership Program.
Being certified by the WBENC means we have a great opportunity to provide diversity within the CBD industry.”GOLDEN, CO - COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (Panacea), a vertically-integrated CBD company located in Golden, Colorado, recently earned its certification as a member of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Founded in 1997, WBENC’s mission aims to “fuel economic growth globally by identifying, certifying, and facilitating the development of women-owned businesses.” Led by founder and CEO, Leslie Buttorff, Panacea Life Sciences began in 2017 and has grown steadily throughout its short time in the CBD industry, exemplifying the commitment and tenacity that she possesses as a leader.
— Leslie Buttorff, Panacea's Founder and CEO
Buttorff is no newcomer when it comes to owning and running a business. Before establishing Panacea Life Sciences, she was the president and CEO of Quintel, a provider of Management Consulting and SAP implementation services that specializes in performance improvement for utilities, manufacturing and public sector customers. Her focus shifted toward the CBD industry when she was in search of a more natural pain relief solution to her mother’s fractured pelvis.
At its beginning, the WBENC sought to develop a nationwide certification standard for women-owned businesses, which involves a very meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. WBENC accomplishes their mission through their CORE platform — Certification, Opportunities, Resources and Engagement. “Being certified by the WBENC means we have a great opportunity to provide diversity within the CBD industry,” said Buttorff. “What’s more, the WBENC certification aligns with our Panacea mission and vision to strive for continual innovation so we can elevate the quality of life for our consumers.”
The drive behind Panacea Life Sciences is to cultivate everyday wellness by combining science and nature to offer more organic alternatives to synthetic pain pills. The company has demonstrated this drive by doing things the right way and with integrity; their vertically-integrated, seed-to-sale business model has proven time and again that they produce the purest hemp-based products on the market. Additionally, the company just gained their official cGMP status, elevating the brand even further. Their validity is something that Buttorff says is a major differentiator in the oversaturated industry.
About WBENC
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
About Panacea Life Sciences, Inc.
Panacea Life Sciences is dedicated to developing and producing the highest-quality, most medically relevant, legal, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets. Beginning at PANA Organic Botanicals @Needle Rock and throughout the 51,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, cGMP, extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment center located in Golden, Colorado, Panacea operates in every segment of the CBD product value chain. From cultivation to finished goods, PLS ensures their products with stringent testing protocols employed at every stage of the supply chain. Panacea offers the purest natural remedies within product lines for every aspect of life: PANA Health™, PANA Beauty™, PANA Sport™, PANA Pet™, and PANA Life™. To learn more about the products or land-to-brand practices, please visit https://panacealife.com.
