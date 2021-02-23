New Adult Novel Provides a Look at Romance in the #MeToo Era
Author Louise MacGregor's novel presents hope and healing post-sexual assaultPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right Guy, Wrong Time: A #MeToo Love Story, a New Adult romance novel, officially launches on February 23, 2021 (https://www.frayededgepress.com/right_guy.html). Author Louise MacGregor tackles the difficult subject of what love and sex look like after sexual assault -- and does so in a way that empowers the reader. Her protagonist is a relatable character who perseveres, finds healing with the help of friends and therapy, and navigates the challenge of dealing with a new love interest post-assault.
Edie has what seems like an almost-perfect life: awesome friends, a comfortable apartment she shares with the world’s greatest cat, and a dream job as a record label talent scout. But all is not what it seems. Conflicts are heating up in her life and at work, and things take a serious turn for the worse when she is raped while on a date. Navigating pleasure, work, friends, and her forever-changed mental state after her assault is hard enough. But when the perfect guy turns up at the worst possible time, Edie has to figure out what romance and sex mean to her in the aftermath of rape. This offbeat feminist romance moves beyond “girl meets guy,” dealing empathetically with sexual dysfunction, the ubiquity of rape culture, and what recovery can look like in the #MeToo era.
What advance readers are saying:
"...skillfully portrays the reality of assault from a woman’s perspective. [S]ome readers...may find solace in seeing this topic addressed in a romance novel."--Library Journal
"...the best portrayal of the aftermath of a rape that I have ever read in a novel." Steff Pasciuti, Reader Fox Blog
Author Louise MacGregor is an internationally-published writer of fiction, pop culture criticism, and feminist social commentary. A graduate of journalism and history from the University of Stirling, Louise brings her passion for women-centric stories to both her fiction and non-fiction. As well as running the long-standing pop cultural blog The Cutprice Guignol and film criticism outlet No But Listen, Louise has written boundary-pushing, genre-defying works such as Ruthless and Trouble Clef under her pen name, Kara Lowndes. She resides in Glasgow, Scotland, with her partner and her cat.
Right Guy, Wrong Time: A #MeToo Love Story is published by Frayed Edge Press, an independent press located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Frayed Edge Press specializes in publishing marginalized voices and works that wrestle with important questions impacting contemporary society.
