PetDine Announces New Director of Nutrition
Dr. Mike Jarosz, Ph.D., to Lead Team of Expert Pet Nutritionists
Dr. Jarosz has an in-depth understanding and proven track record with pet nutrition. We look forward to him bringing that expertise to PetDine. ”FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a leading manufacturer of private-label pet supplements, announced that it has named Dr. Mike Jarosz, Ph.D., as the new Director of Nutrition. Dr. Jarosz brings more than 25 years of experience within the pet nutrition industry to PetDine and will be responsible for reviewing every pet supplement formula PetDine manufactures to ensure optimal pet health.
— Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO
Prior to PetDine, Jarosz served as a beef nutritionist/technical support for Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc., worked in the feed industry with Cattlemen’s Choice Loomix, LLC, was a livestock agent, teacher and research specialist at Colorado State University and was a beef nutritionist with Land O’ Lakes Purina Feed. In each capacity, Jarosz had the opportunity to focus on feed formulation, product development, diet balancing and answering nutrition questions.
“Dr. Jarosz has an in-depth understanding and proven track record with pet nutrition,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO. “We look forward to him bringing that expertise to PetDine and delivering optimal nutrition value for all our clients’ products, but ultimately for the health of pets.”
Whether it is soft chews, liquid food toppers or powder supplements, Jarosz goal is to propel all aspects of the private label supplement manufacturing process, from science-based product formulation to further distinguishing client products to strengthening their marketing strategy and product positioning.
“All products created at PetDine are 100 percent unique and custom to each client,” said Jarosz. “I strongly believe in creating clear product differentiation for each of our clients’ brands to operate confidently. My background using formulation to balance a product’s functionality with ingredients will be beneficial to all PetDine clients.”
Jarosz grew up on a row crop farming and cattle operation in Nebraska. Being surrounded by animals and having an interest in nutrition led Jarosz to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. From there, he continued his education at Colorado State University, completing both a Master’s and Ph.D in Ruminant Nutrition. Together with his wife and two children, the family enjoys outdoor adventures and anything involving animals.
For more information on PetDine or Dr. Mike Jarosz, please contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin@petdinellc.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine is a private-label manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom functional pet products. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its private-label pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders and natural animal chews. PetDine works with clients to customize products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
