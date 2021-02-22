February 22, 2021

MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS MEETING ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Agenda Items Include Recognition of Black History Month, CTE and Gifted and Talented Education; Discussion on Spring State Assessments

BALTIMORE, MD (February 22, 2021) – As the State Board of Education transitions to in-person meetings, the Tuesday, February 23, 2021 meeting of the State Board of Education will begin at 9 a.m. and be conducted in a hybrid manner. The meeting will be conducted via livestream with some Board Members attending in-person. There will be no public access to the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, 200 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. Members of the public will be able to hear the audio and see presentations in real time via livestream: http://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-02-23.aspx Public comment is welcome, and will follow the instructions for virtual participation.

The Tuesday, February 23, 2021, meeting will begin at 9 a.m., and the agenda and materials are available at: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-02-23.aspx

At the meeting on Tuesday, February 23, members of the public will have the opportunity to provide public comment using the Cisco application WebEx to speak live during the usual three-minute time allotments offered for public comment. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Confirmed registrants will be notified and provided information to dial into the meeting along with guidelines for participating. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff. Pre-registration is required by 3 p.m. on Monday, February 22, by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Registration opens one week prior to the Board meeting date. Once the 10 person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

More details regarding the procedure for public comment are available online: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Documents/PublicCommentGuidelinesVirtualMeeting.pdf.

