City of Baldwin Park Offers No-Cost COVID-19 Antibody Test to the Community in Partnership With GUARDaHEART Foundation

The Serology Test being provided has a specificity of 100% and a sensitivity of 96%, an important diagnostic and public health tool against COVID-19

...antibody tests are at the forefront of tracking and understanding infection rates. I strongly urge anyone who thinks they may have been exposed in the past and who is asymptomatic to participate.” — Mayor Emmanuel J. Estrada, City of Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GUARDaHEART Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is collaborating with The City of Baldwin Park to make COVID-19 antibody testing available in a safe, no cost and effective way. The serology antibody tests have been approved for emergency use by the FDA and are an important diagnostic tool in the fight against COVID-19.

The Community No-Cost COVID-19 Antibody Testing Event Will Be Held at The Esther Snyder Community Center, 1400 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 on February 24, 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This no-cost community event is only for asymptomatic individuals who think that they may have either been exposed to the coronavirus or who have recently experienced symptoms but were never tested.

Upon arrival, guests will receive temperature checks before getting their antibody test done. Individuals who believe they may actively be showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 need to work with their healthcare provider to schedule a swab test, which is a different procedure. A coronavirus swab test is not the same as the COVID-19 antibody test.

The antibody test can detect the presence of the IgG antibody response, used to mark past COVID-19 infections. Antibody testing will reveal if a subject has a potential immunity to the coronavirus or if they have developed any level of immune response to the virus.

If the individual being tested receives a positive result, it means that they have been infected with the COVID-19 pathogen in the past. An individual receiving a negative IgG and a positive IgM result indicates that they currently have some level of infection. It is recommended that these individuals take a swab test, quarantine and ask those that they have been in close contact with to be tested for the antibody test.

It does NOT mean they are immune to COVID-19, especially in the context of recent viral mutations. Scientists are not yet sure if prior COVID-19 infection confers immunity to new strains.

Individuals who have health insurance MUST bring their insurance card, though no one will be turned away from testing services. According to the CARES Act , COVID-19 testing requires insurance to pay for these testing services.

The Predictive Health Diagnostics Company has granted funding to GUARDaHEART Foundation which allows the community outreach events to continue as they carry out their mission to Learn, Detect and Prevent.

The antibody tests offered at the community event will be performed by phlebotomists. The testing is completely confidential. Results will be available within five business days following all HIPAA compliance requirements.

Individuals of all ages are welcome to come to the event for antibody testing. People between ages 1 to 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive a COVID-19 serology antibody blood test.

GUARDaHEART’s recent testing in the City of Baldwin Park for no-cost COVID-19 antibody test event tested approximately 1,100 members of the community in three days.

Dr. Douglas S. Harrington, Chairman of the GUARDaHEART Foundation and Fellow of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology and the American Society of Clinical Pathology says that the tests are important for both individuals and the community at large. He shares, “As California moves towards a higher vaccination level, antibody tests offer critical information that help society better understand the true infection rate in a community since most individuals have minimal to no symptoms. Altogether, this will help the nation track the infection rate and perhaps prevent or regulate the virus.”

The GUARDaHEART foundation wants to be able to help provide the No-Cost Antibody Testing to those communities largely affected in effort to combat the rising rates of COVID-19.

Estrella Harrington, Founder of GUARDaHEART adds “Our no cost testing is a key component of our continued fight against California’s high infection rate, and even more vital as we begin to open up sectors of society as rates slowly go down.”

Emmanuel J. Estrada, Mayor of the City of Baldwin Park shares, “As community leaders, we are pleased and proud to partner with GUARDaHEART in making this critically important diagnostic tool available to everyone who wants to participate. In our battle against COVID-19, antibody tests are at the forefront of tracking and understanding infection rates. I strongly urge anyone who thinks they may have been exposed in the past and who is asymptomatic to participate.”

To register for the upcoming event in Baldwin Park and find additional testing opportunities throughout Southern California, visit www.GUARDaHEART.org.

GUARDaHEART is actively working with businesses, nonprofit and community organizations in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino counties to provide additional, No-cost COVID-19 antibody testing to the public.

About GUARDaHEART Foundation

GUARDaHEART Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that provides education to the community, corporations, Native American organizations, unions, and individuals to promote heart disease awareness, detection, and prevention. Our mission is to empower communities through preventative action and to reduce the risk of heart disease worldwide. “LEARN. DETECT. PREVENT.”

GUARDaHEART is the organizer of the community events and all tests provided are performed by two CLIA Certified Laboratories.

Visit GUARDaHEART Foundation at www.guardaheart.org for more information.

About The City of Baldwin Park

Baldwin Park is located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County, California. It is nestled between the 10 and 605 freeways, South of the Santa Fe Dam Recreation area. Often referred to as the Hub of the San Gabriel Valley, Baldwin Park is a diverse community home to 75,837 residents. Most recently, the City was recognized as an “SGV City” for its commitment to community, sustainability, and active programming.

The community became known as Vineland in 1860. By 1906 it changed to Baldwin Park. It was named after Elias J. "Lucky" Baldwin. In 1956 Baldwin Park became the 47th incorporated city in the State of California. Currently the city is pushing to revitalize its economic base. There are six active Project Redevelopment Areas located in strategic areas of the city.

Visit City of Baldwin Park at www.baldwinpark.com.

