Fish and Game offers three self-paced Project WILD courses for educators

Idaho Fish and Game’s Project WILD program will not host in-person workshops until late summer or fall, but the program will offer three courses that are self-paced with a completion deadline of May 10.

Idaho Ecosystems with WET, WILD and PLT

This class is a “sampler platter” of three leading environmental education programs (Project WILD, Project WET and Project Learning Tree) explored through the lens of Idaho ecosystems. There are three synchronous meetings and the rest is on your own time.

Fees:

$45 registration fee (for a no-credit option)

Cost with professional development credits: $45 + $60 to NNU or BSU (Credit option includes more course work from project of your choice)

Register: Idaho Ecosystems with WILD, WET & PLT Feb. 23-March 30, 2021 · Idaho Forests Products Commission

WILD about Turkeys

This completely asynchronous, self-paced class shares numerous activities related to wild turkeys through Google Sites Platform. Read through the activities and see how many you can make work in your curriculum! Participants of the class receive a packet with National Wild Turkey Federations WILD about Turkey guide, a WILD about Turkey guide produced by Fish and Game, materials to make a turkey call and more! $20 registration fee (for a no credit option).

To earn professional development credit, participants will also complete a virtual Hunter Education course for $32.50. Course is completely asynchronous, as well. (If you’ve taken Hunter Ed, you can take Turkey Hunting 101 instead. Cost for that. $29.99. )

Complete cost for credit $112.50 ($60 to NNU & $52.50 for course work)

Register: register-ed.com/programs/idaho/187-project-wild-workshops

WILD about Wild Cats

This asynchronous, self-paced course shares activities related to wild cats of Idaho. The Google Sites Platform offers easy to implement Project WILD (and more) activities to use in your online or in-person education. Content is geared towards upper grades, but can be modified.

Cost for no credit: $40.52 (Includes NEW Project WILD guide – not before offered in Idaho!)

Credit option includes an asynchronous Moodle training from Project WILD National.

Profession Development Credit cost breakdown:

Total Cost $120.50 ($40.52 plus $20 course fee to Project WILD National & $60 for NNU credit.)

Register: register-ed.com/programs/idaho/187-project-wild-workshops

For more information contact Lori Adams (208) 863-3236