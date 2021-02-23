Australian EdTech STEM Punks expands into USA with appointment of Paula Noe STEM Punks provides Creativity Innovation and Entrepreneurship for children Australian EdTech STEM Punks expands into USA schools

STEM Punks wins the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards; one of only 52 companies worldwide, for their mission to "Inspire Tomorrow's Innovators".

In the 4th Industrial Revolution, 21st Century skills will be just as important as qualifications in the jobs of the future: Connection. Collaboration. Creativity. Empathy. Problem Solving.” — Fiona Holmstrom

AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award Winning STEM Punks Empowers Kids With 21st Century Skills

Australian education technology company STEM Punks won the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards; one of only 52 organisations worldwide to receive the award and the only education company for their mission to “Inspire Tomorrow's Innovators”.

The Australian EdTech company, co-founded by Fiona and Michael Holmstrom, are STEM educators who believe in educating children for a lifetime - not just entertaining them for a moment. Their online programs help children develop skills in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to prepare them for a future where they can make a difference.

"STEM Punks offers curriculum-aligned courses in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) for school students that are developed and delivered by teachers and leading innovators," Fiona said.

"We teach kids about 21st Century skills by enabling a mindset of creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. At STEM Punks we believe that in the 4th Industrial revolution, 21st Century skills will be just as important as qualifications in the jobs of the future: Connection. Communication. Collaboration. Creativity. Empathy. Problem Solving.

“We use a framework called Design Thinking, which utilises a design process to solve real world problems. By introducing this at an early age, it becomes more of a mindset than a process. This is very important for kids to understand early to enable them to solve more complex problems later in life.”

Maria Jimene, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group, the US company that runs the awards, said the BIG Innovation Awards recognise organisations and people who bring new ideas to life.

"Whether that idea is big or small, these ideas change the way we experience the world. The BIG Innovation Awards recognize every innovation that our judges deem worthy of recognition,” she said.

“STEM Punks provides online STEM education to teachers and students worldwide, emphasising innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship. More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy, and comfortable.

"We are thrilled to be honouring STEM Punks as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

During COVID, STEM Punks grew their audience by over 450% organically by providing high-quality production value, broadcast live and free to the world. While it is an international player in education innovation, STEM Punks believes in the power of community and giving back and are releasing a number of STEM scholarships and initiatives to underrepresented communities across Australia and the world this year.

The ‘STEM Sisters’ Project provides a pathway for girls in High Schools to gain new STEM Skills and explore future careers in STEM, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership. STEM Punks also supports the LING Project in Africa which works as a not-for-profit to build digital literacy for girls and help schools and communities to access the tools, training, and support they need to be more effective.

Co-Founder Fiona Holmstrom said, “Making STEM accessible to everyone has always been important to us. During COVID-19 we gave back by streaming free LIVE broadcasts that went all over the world. We want to keep that momentum going,” she said.

“We want to keep spreading the message that STEM is a fundamental part of education in the 21st Century and that no child should miss out. Diversity and inclusivity is important to us, so we want to honour the students who particularly need STEM but may not have the access or resources due to their location, socio-economic status, race, ability or gender.

“Education is for everyone, not just for the chosen few. Our classes focus on 21st Century skills, Design Thinking and STEM topics such as robots, drones, science, AR & VR plus much more.”

STEM Punks has just announced the appointment of their first US team member, Paula Noe, based in Austin, TX, who will be spearheading the company’s expansion into North American schools.

The company has also just been named as a finalist in another international award, the UK based Think Global awards, in two categories; Brand of the Year, and Best Education & eLearning company.

Australian EdTech STEM Punks expands into USA