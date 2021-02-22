PSD NEWS RELEASE: HALAWA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY INMATE DEATH CLASSIFIED AS COVID-19 RELATED

Newsroom Posted on Feb 22, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The death of one (1) male Halawa Correctional Facility inmate, between 60 to 70 years old, is being classified by the Hawaii Department of Health as a COVID-19 related death. The death occurred in early February. No additional information is being provided to protect individual medical privacy. Halawa currently remains clear of active positive inmate cases.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

