DHHL NEWS RELEASE: DHHL, DOI Seek Beneficiary Input on Potential Land Acquisition

Feb 22, 2021

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), in coordination with the United States Department of the Interior (DOI), is seeking beneficiary input regarding a potential land acquisition through the transfer of an 80-acre parcel of U.S. Government surplus property at the former Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) site in ʻEwa Beach, Oʻahu.

Congress authorized the transfer of government surplus land to the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust in 1995 with the enactment of the Hawaiian Home Lands Recovery Act (HHLRA; 109 Stat. 357). A transfer of the former PTWC parcel would utilize $10 million of a $16.9 million land credit that the trust has with the federal government.

DHHL and DOI will utilize an informational recorded presentation followed by a digital survey to gather Oʻahu beneficiary feedback on the potential transfer.

All Oʻahu beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, 1921, as amended, can anticipate receiving a mailed letter with details on how to access the informational video and accompanying survey.

The input period will end on March 18, 2021.

Questions about the potential transfer, or for requests additional information about the input process, can be e-mailed to [email protected]. Please include “Potential Transfer of Former PTWC Land” in the subject line.

