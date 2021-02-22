OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR — FLAG ORDER — Governor Ige orders flags at half-staff in memory of more than a half-million Americans lost to COVID-19

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i immediately, until sunset on ­­Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

“This action is being taken today, as the U.S. marks a half-million COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. Let us reflect on this loss and the memory of the more than 500,000 fellow Americans – including 431 in Hawai‘i — who have died of COVID-19. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones on this day,” Gov. Ige said.

More Americans have died in a single year of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined, according to the White House proclamation.

President Joseph R. Biden is also asking Americans to observe a moment of silence at sunset, in honor of those who have died of COVID-19.

The president’s proclamation can be found here.

