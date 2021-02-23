HSJ NEW RELEASE: Hawaii State Bar Exam Score to Remain 133 for February 2021 Exam

Newsroom Posted on Feb 22, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU — Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court announced today that for those applicants sitting for the Hawaii bar examination scheduled to begin on February 23, 2021, the passing score will be temporarily modified to 133.

Questions may be directed to Elizabeth Zack, Supreme Court Staff Attorney, at (808) 539-4747.

