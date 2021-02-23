Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,119 in the last 365 days.

HSJ NEW RELEASE: Hawaii State Bar Exam Score to Remain 133 for February 2021 Exam

Posted on Feb 22, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU — Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court announced today that for those applicants sitting for the Hawaii bar examination scheduled to begin on February 23, 2021, the passing score will be temporarily modified to 133.

Questions may be directed to Elizabeth Zack, Supreme Court Staff Attorney, at (808) 539-4747.

Link to web story

# # #

Media contact:

Jan Kagehiro

Communications & Community Relations Director

Hawaii State Judiciary

417 S. King St. Suite 212

Honolulu, HI  96813

Office:  808-539-4914

Mobile:  808-260-5423

You just read:

HSJ NEW RELEASE: Hawaii State Bar Exam Score to Remain 133 for February 2021 Exam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.