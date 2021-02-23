HDOA NEWS RELEASE: EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM ESTABLISHED FOR MOLOKAI AND MAUI AGRICULTURAL OPERATIONS SUFFERING LOSSES DUE TO EXCESS DEER POPULATIONS

Newsroom Posted on Feb 22, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawai`i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) has opened an emergency assistance program for farming and ranching operations on Moloka`i and Maui that have suffered losses due to excessive deer populations. HDOA has committed a total of $200,000 for this relief program through the Agricultural Development and Food Security Special Fund.

Qualified agricultural and livestock operations on Moloka`i and Maui may apply for up to $10,000 in assistance via the state’s procurement platform at: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/19971. The application deadline is noon on March 8, 2021.

On Jan. 26, 2021, Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation declaring the County of Maui a disaster area due to drought conditions which began in March 2019. The proclamation enables the state to provide relief from disaster damages, losses, suffering caused by the disaster, and to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people.

“The prolonged drought situation in Maui County has caused significant economic losses to farmers and ranchers in large part due to the overpopulation of axis deer,” said Gov. Ige. “This program will provide some relief for damaged field crops and depleted pasture forage that is necessary for the livestock industry.”

“The Hawai`i Department of Agriculture will continue to collaborate with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency on disaster relief programs to further assist the agriculture industry in Maui County,” said Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, chairperson of the Hawai`i Board of Agriculture.

For more information on this program, please contact [email protected]

