HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 22, 2021

Governor’s Office:

Governor Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Memory of Americans Lost to COVID-19

At the direction of President Biden, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the U.S. flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies until sunset on ­­Friday.

“This action is being taken today, as the U.S. marks a half-million COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. Let us reflect on this loss and the memory of the more than 500,000 fellow Americans – including 431 in Hawai‘i — who have died of COVID-19. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones on this day,” Gov. Ige said. More Americans have died in a single year of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined, according to the White House proclamation.

President Biden is also asking Americans to observe a moment of silence at sunset, in honor of those who have died of COVID-19. The president’s proclamation can be found here.

Department of Health:

Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary is included each Wednesday (delayed this week).

52 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DOH reports 52 new cases of coronavirus today. The department reported no additional deaths.

This report includes cases up until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 20, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 21 21,802 Hawai‘i 2 2,234 Maui 28 2,054 Kaua‘i 1 181 Moloka‘i 0 27 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 817 Total Cases 52 27,223++ Deaths 0 431

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/19/21 – Hawai‘i-1, Maui-9, O‘ahu-32, Kauaʻi-0

††As a result of updated information, two cases on O‘ahu and one case on Maui were removed from the counts.

DOH Opening COVID-19 Vaccinations to Those 70+

Late on Friday, DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char announced that the state will soon open COVID-19 vaccinations to those 70 and older. Currently, kūpuna 75 and older are eligible to get vaccinated.

“We’re still in Phase 1b, and we’re not ready to go into Phase 1c yet. But soon, we’d like to welcome those 70 and older to get vaccinated. We know we still have kūpuna and frontline essential workers waiting to be vaccinated,” Dr. Char said. “We’ve been vaccinating kūpuna since about mid-January, and so we’d like to add in 70 and older to keep the uptake of vaccine really brisk.”

DOH will announce when sites are prepared to accept registration for this new age group. See the full news release here: https://hawaiicovid19.com/department-of-health-prepares-to-open-covid-19-vaccinations-to-those-70-and-older/

Department of Public Safety :

7th Halawa Death Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The death of one (1) male Halawa Correctional Facility inmate, between 60 and 70 years-old, is being classified by DOH as a COVID-19 related death. The death occurred in early February. Halawa currently remains clear of active positive inmate cases.

COVID-19 testing is continually being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reported one (1) inmate recovery, dropping the total active positive inmate cases at MCCC to 24. All other correctional facility inmate populations remain clear of the virus. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reports 54 negative inmate test results. OCCC also reported two (2) staff recoveries which means the facility is now completely clear of the virus. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

Department of Transportation:

Landing Fees Waived for Moloka’i and Lānaʻi Airports

DOT’s Airports Division is waiving landing fees for scheduled commercial passenger service to Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi in response to decreased service due to the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic. The waiver of landing fees is for a one-year period beginning March 1.

“I am aware of the transportation hardships many on Moloka‘i and Lānaʻi face, especially with access to healthcare, and we’re making sure we do all we can on the state side to help,” said Governor Ige.

“We appreciate any assistance Maui County residents can receive to travel during these difficult times,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.

Read the full release:

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

January 2021 Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report

Hawai‘i hotels across the state continued to report lower revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy last month compared to January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to HTA, statewide RevPAR in January 2021 decreased to $58 (-77.8%), ADR fell to $251 (-20.2%), and occupancy declined to 23.3 percent (-60.2 percentage points). To read the full report:

9,733 Passengers Arrive on Sunday

Yesterday, a total of 9,733 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 5,534 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,381 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

Hawai‘i State Judiciary:

State Bar Exam Score to Remain 133 for February 2021

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court announced today that for those applicants sitting for the Hawai‘i bar examination scheduled to begin tomorrow, the passing score will be temporarily modified to 133. Questions may be directed to Elizabeth Zack, Supreme Court Staff Attorney, at (808) 539-4747.

