NAAG Names Attorney General Moody as Co-Chair of Elder Justice Committee

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Senior protection is one of my top priorities as Florida’s Attorney General, and I am honored to share our fraud-fighting strategies with my colleagues from across the country as Co-Chair of NAAG’s Elder Justice Committee and work with other states to develop innovative programs to further protect older Floridians.”

The Elder Justice Committee is already making large strides in the walk to protect seniors. In 2018, NAAG urged the U.S. government to change its policy so that state attorneys could use federal funds to investigate and prosecute a wider range of Medicaid abuse and neglect cases.