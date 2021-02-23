Vantiq Signs Value-Added Distributorship with Tech Data Singapore

Partnership Will Speed Deployment of Real-Time Applications to Support Digital Transformation Plans by Singapore Companies

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantiq today announced a partnership agreement with Tech Data Singapore to help Singapore companies build and deploy real-time applications to support their digital transformation efforts.



Tech Data Singapore will focus on partner recruitment, enablement and value-added services to help differentiate and create a competitive advantage for channel partners working with Vantiq technologies. Vantiq’s platform powers a broad array of complex applications for smart cities, smart buildings, oil and gas, telecom, healthcare, retail and other industries. The platform helps customers build real-time applications that take full advantage of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing.

“Our partnership with Tech Data Singapore will help more customers across Asia embrace real-time applications at the edge,” said Marty Sprinzen, Vantiq co-founder and CEO. “Asia is a key market for us, and our collaboration with Tech Data will be of immeasurable help as we bring the benefits of real-time enterprise applications to more organizations looking to reap the benefits of digitization.”

“As we continue to deliver higher value to our channel partners across the region, we look forward to adding Vantiq to our portfolio,” said Mark Tan, Vice President, Singapore at Tech Data. “As companies across the world undergo digital transformation, we are looking forward to seeing the Vantiq platform be a keystone for many of those initiatives.”

“Tech Data’s ability to provide value-added services for Singapore customers and partners is a key differentiator,” said Steve Goh, Vantiq’s vice president for APAC. “Together, we aim to help solution partners get a first-mover advantage, so they can provide more value to help customers achieve their digital transformational goals – and fully realize their investments in IOT, AI and edge computing.”

Vantiq now has more than 100 partners in its global partner network, including system integrators, independent software vendors, global strategic partners and value-added resellers/solution providers. Other prominent global partners include SoftBank, Infosys, T-Systems, DXC Technology, EISOT and many more.

Vantiq is the only low-code, no-code platform for rapid innovation of real-time event-driven enterprise applications. With Vantiq, partners are able to innovate faster and operate smarter, addressing real-world requirements of real-time businesses. For more information on the Vantiq partners program, please click here.

About Vantiq

Vantiq enables customers to build next-generation applications that combine real-world data and real-time events. Their agile development environment allows complex applications to be created in weeks with minimal coding, taking full advantage of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. Vantiq powers a broad array of applications for smart cities, smart buildings, oil and gas, telecom, healthcare and other industries. Vantiq was founded in 2015 by technology veterans Marty Sprinzen and Paul Butterworth, co-founders of Forte Software. Learn more at http://www.vantiq.com.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 90 on the Fortune 500* and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

