DENSO North America Foundation Donates $50,000 to Support Winter Storm Victims in Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee

Foundation donates to American Red Cross; DENSO offers online donation resource for individuals who want to join cause

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENSO today announced its philanthropic group DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF) has donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts in states recently affected by extreme winter storms and power outages. For those who are interested and able, you can make your own donation to the American Red Cross through DENSO’s disaster relief microsite: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/denso-emp.html/.



The $50,000, which is sourced from the foundation’s endowment, will be used toward recovery activities in Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee, as well as general disaster assistance. With DENSO locations in these states, the grant is an extension of the company’s belief in giving back to the places it calls home, especially in times of great need.

While some DENSO sites have been forced to adjust operations due to the storms, the company continues to meet customer demand, in large part because of its employees’ DENSO Spirit, flexibility and perseverance.

At the same time, DENSO understands this inclement weather has put added strain on its employees and their loved ones. As a result, DENSO leaders at affected sites and the North American headquarters remain in close contact to ensure the company’s locations and employees have the support necessary to stay safe and continue their work effectively.

Providing disaster relief is central to DNAF’s mission, and the foundation has donated previously to tornado response efforts in Nashville and Osceola, Arkansas. DNAF is also dedicated to helping students advance their education in science, technology, engineering, math and other related programs, providing grants to colleges and universities throughout North America. Such grants give them skills to grow their careers and technical industries a more knowledgeable workforce.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.