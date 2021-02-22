Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Occidental Announces 4th Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. The announcement and financial schedules can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, oxy.com. The earnings release is also available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov.

The company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern/12:00 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the website after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world.​​ Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts

Media Investors
Melissa E. Schoeb Jeff Alvarez
713-366-5615 713-215-7864
melissa_schoeb@oxy.com  jeff_alvarez@oxy.com 

