UBC Sauder’s Graham McIntosh awarded honorary CPA designation by CPABC

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graham McIntosh, executive director at the UBC Sauder School of Business was awarded with an Honorary CPA designation for his outstanding and innovative contributions to the advancement of accounting education in B.C. for over 25 years.



Graham McIntosh, CPA (Hon.) spearheaded the launch of the Diploma in Accounting Program (DAP) at UBC Sauder in 1999. He has made exemplary contributions to the profession by making the CPA Professional Education Program more accessible to students from diverse academic backgrounds, enriching the profession overall. DAP is a post-baccalaureate program for students with a bachelor’s degree in non-accounting disciplines, and under his leadership, it now produces 150-200 graduates annually. Many continue into the CPA program, and DAP graduates account for approximately 9 per cent of all Common Final Examination writers in B.C. Most recently in 2020, in response to COVID-19, McIntosh led the transition of all DAP courses to an online format within 10 days.

Under McIntosh’s direction the program’s achievements have garnered national attention, and other post-secondary institutions across Canada have implemented similar program models based on this success.

Known for fostering strong working relationships within the accounting profession, McIntosh has supported the CPA Education Foundation of BC’s Accounting Educators Symposiums since 2001. He also supported the unification of the accounting profession by ensuring timely implementation of the new CPA Competency Map within DAP in 2015. In 2019, he contributed his important perspective to CPABC’s labour market study, which provides insights into the demand for accountants in B.C.

McIntosh works tirelessly on behalf of accounting students, meeting with industry leaders to discuss opportunities for graduates and providing financial backing through scholarships, including the CPABC Bill Johnson DAP Student Achievement Award, which he founded. Under his direction, DAP has evolved into a flexible program that students can tailor to their needs and schedules.

“Graham’s contributions to advancing accounting education in British Columbia have been invaluable to many DAP students and the CPA profession. We are incredibly pleased to honour him with an honorary CPA designation.”

