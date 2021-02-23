“When We Dance” Joins Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival
African American screenwriter-penned film has won multiple awards to dateLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Director Charles Pieper and up-and-coming Black screenwriter Kenny J. Wright are excited to announce that their short film, When We Dance, has been accepted into the prestigious Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival.
When We Dance is an emotional and universally relatable story of love, loss, life… even perhaps the afterlife. The short film has garnered two awards and three nominations to date.
When We Dance follows a widower mourning his wife, when on the night of her funeral, he finds a record of the song that was playing when they first met. As he plays the song, his wife's ghost returns to him for a brief moment, causing him to question everything he believes. The film brings simultaneous feelings of joy and existential dread, through masterful use of color and music.
The Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival, an Academy Award qualifying event, will take place March 20 - 30, 2021, occurring virtually.
When We Dance is Directed by Charles Pieper and written by Kenny J. Wright. Information on the film is available at filmfreeway.com/projects/1729919
Event information can be found at cinequest.org
