Dr. Cletus Georges, MD, Urology-Themed Website Picks Up Steam Online

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A urinary and reproductive health website recently launched by leading urologist Dr. Cletus Georges, MD, has drawn increased traffic since its January 2021 release. The website’s growing popularity is attributed to its providing high-level urology advice all in one place.

The blog website, which can be found at www.drcletusgeorgesmd.com, offers tips and information concerning the human genitourinary tract. This part of the body includes the kidneys, adrenal glands, male reproductive organs, urethra, and urinary bladder. The website also highlights issues related to male fertility.

Dr. Georges said the site has ranked high on search engine result pages recently because it provides detailed information on multiple urology-related issues/matters that individuals may not be eager to talk about with others. These issues range from stress urinary incontinence to kidney stones, vasectomies (male sterilization procedures), female urinary tract infections (UTIs), and even bladder cancer.

For instance, Dr. Georges, who maintains certification in urology board, explains why some women face stress urinary incontinence. This problem, where urine may leak during moments of physical activity, can easily develop in women who have delivered babies vaginally, as well as older women, according to Dr. Georges.

Dr. Georges also uses the website to outline the various causes of UTIs, which may include sexual activity. In addition, website visitors can discover how kidney stones are diagnosed and who is most at risk for developing these types of hard deposits in the urinary tract.

Through the website, readers can additionally explore how vasectomies are performed, how long these procedures take, and why men may be good candidates for them. Options for addressing bladder cancer, ranging from immunotherapy to radiation therapy, are also highlighted on the site.

All in all, the website is designed to help both men and women to confidently address any urinary or reproductive issues they may encounter in 2021 and beyond, according to Dr. Georges.