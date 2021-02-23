Amarillo, TX Multi-Property Commercial Office Real Estate Auction set by Assiter Auctioneers
The auction features commercial offices on Western Street and the Belmar Office Complex on Bell Street in Amarillo, Texas.”CANYON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces a multi-property commercial office real estate auction in Amarillo, Texas, on Thursday, March 11 at 3:00 pm according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“The auction features commercial offices on Western Street and the Belmar Office Complex on Bell Street in Amarillo, Texas” said Assiter. “Don’t miss this opportunity to purchase investment commercial properties.”
The auction properties’ addresses and highlights follow:
5809 S. Western Street, Amarillo, Texas 79110 - Thursday, March 11 at 3 pm
• Western Street Commercial Offices - 36,170± sq. ft. (per prad) office building with 13 spaces. Ample parking and close to newly remolded shopping center. Value added property, currently approx. 68% leased.
3321 Bell Street, Amarillo, Texas 79106 - Thursday, March 11 at 3 pm
• Belmar Office Complex on Bell Street - Office complex includes 2 buildings, 12 office spaces, 6,954± sq. ft. (per prad) on 0.51± acres.
“The auction will be held at the Assiter Auction Facility conveniently located at 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX 79015 on the West side of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon, Texas,” said Ryan Rickles, auction agent.
For information, call Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with offsite bidding at the Assister Auction Facility. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
About Assiter Auctioneers
