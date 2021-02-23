VisibilityOne Corporation Winner of the 2021 Remote Work Pioneer Award
Where others missed the boat, VisibilityOne understands there's more to a video conferencing platform than just the underlying network. Amazingly, VisibilityOne covers AV/VTC/IoT in a single view.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisibilityOne Awarded 2021 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award
— Dave Van Kanegan, executive IT leader and strategist at US Foods
VisibilityOne Corporation announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named VisibilityOne as a 2021 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer winner presented by TMCnet.
“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of remote working software, TMC is proud to announce VisibilityOne as a recipient of the 1st Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “VisibilityOne is being honored for its achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market. This award honors companies whose solutions support the massive increase in Remote Working brought on by the Coronavirus Pandemic.”
“VisibilityOne is honored to have received this recognition from TMCnet. We have worked diligently to provide critical enhancements that make our monitoring solution even more compelling during these difficult times. The major shift of corporate resources to support the remote worker at home was our top priority immediately after the pandemic reached our shores.” Said, Jose De La Paz CEO, VisibilityOne Corporation.
VisibilityOne software enables IT support teams, to proactively monitor all of their company’s video meeting solutions and devices in one dashboard. Relevant performance metrics are delivered by VisibilityOne’s intuitive user interface. Critical notifications of equipment failures or and individual user error, allow IT teams to resolve hardware, software, and network problems before they impact users, avoiding unnecessary downtime
VisibilityOne recently added a Zoom Desktop Plug-In to streamline its capabilities across cloud-based communications services and to give IT-support the visibility it needs to control the end-user experience for audio/video collaboration systems. The VisibilityOne plug-in for Zoom Rooms goes beyond APIs that can be obtained from Zoom. To reduce downtime and deliver a powerful support experience, with live alerts, remote healing, complete network path-view, and a built-in testing console for instant tracing.
VisibilityOne Zoom Room monitoring features self-heal and failover of connected peripherals in the zoom room when issues are encountered; Preset Fallback, which returns a room to its default settings when the call ends; and the ability to remotely reboot the room’s PC/NUC or Zoom Room app as necessary as well as many other actionable live alerts.
“Our solution prevents unnecessary downtime in video collaboration environments and reduces the engineering costs of supporting the environment,” said Jose De La Paz, VisibilityOne co-founder, and CEO. “With VisibilityOne’s cloud-based UI and proactive monitoring platform, IT can take control and proactively support their user base, whether on-premise or remote.”
With the goal of providing real-time monitoring and alerts for the entire UC path, VisibilityOne improves last-mile control with live alerts, remote healing, network path view, and a testing console. By offering actionable insights into videoconferencing devices, applications, and the operating environment, VisibilityOne reduces the number of helpdesk tickets while ensuring high performance with increased uptime, end-user adoption, and satisfaction.
Not only is VisibilityOne’s monitoring technology cost-effective, but it also doesn’t require existing video infrastructure; setup is simple and does not require advanced training or robust IT support. In fact, minimal UC&C knowledge is needed to integrate existing conferencing solutions, notification services as well as IoT and USB devices. In minutes, an IT team can gain access to an end-to-end solution for real-time problem solving, thus allowing for a predictable conferencing experience.
Once installed, the VisibilityOne app securely communicates with existing videoconferencing equipment to gather and consolidate data. The data is then securely delivered to VisibilityOne’s cloud service and displayed via VisibilityOne’s cloud user dashboard for immediate access. For highly sensitive environments demanding zero cloud access, VisibilityOne may be deployed as an on-premise installation, which allows all monitoring services to remain on the client’s internal private network.
For more information about VisibilityOne, visit www.visibility.one.
About VisibilityOne:
VisibilityOne is a patented video conferencing monitoring solution that provides real-time performance and health data across multiple vendors and cloud services so that IT teams can see actionable insights into devices, applications, and the operating environment. IT teams now have the support they need to proactively monitor their video meeting solutions, gain critical insights into their UC&C, pinpoint issues and make decisions quickly all in a single, data-rich view. VisibilityOne is the only real-time monitoring tool that IT professionals can trust.
