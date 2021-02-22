Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Beautiful River Falls Canyon View Amarillo TX Home set for Auction by Assiter Auctioneers

Don't miss the chance to bid your price and make these amazing canyon views yours! Opportunity awaits the new owner of this property.”
— Spanky Assiter
CANYON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of a rarely offered River Falls 3,670± sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home on 1.9± acres in Amarillo, Texas, on Thursday, March 11 at 5 pm according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.

“Enjoy the peaceful living in this beautiful River Falls canyon view home,” said Assiter. “Don't miss the chance to bid your price and make these amazing canyon views yours! Opportunity awaits the new owner of this property.”

“6700 Red Rock Road, Amarillo, TX, is a 3,670± sq. ft. 4 bedroom 3 bath, 3 car garage home on 1.9± acres,” said Ryan Rickles, auction agent. “Notable features include a bonus room; storm shelter; kitchen w/conveying stainless Wolf appliances, subzero fridge and wine room.”

Other highlights include an open dining concept w/fireplace; isolated master bedroom and bath with walk in shower, jetted tub, and his/her closets; hardwood flooring in main areas and patio w/fireplace and built in kitchen.

“Updates include a Class 4 certified roof, new paint, foam spray insulated attic, new AC unit, new pressure tank, stained exterior cedar, resurfaced and stained patio and landscaping,” said Rickles

For information, call Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.

The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding at 6700 Red Rock Road, Amarillo, TX. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.

Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.

# # #

About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.

Ryan Rickles
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806.584.8954
