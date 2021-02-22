Lakewood University Receives ASHP Accreditation for its Pharmacy Technician Program

The coveted accreditation enables students to work in at least two different clinical settings post-graduation.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Lakewood University is announcing it has received ASHP Accreditation for its in-demand Pharmacy Technician Program.Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.In the post-secondary institution’s most recent news, Lakewood University has received the coveted ASHP Accreditation for its popular Pharmacy Technician Program. This accreditation enables students to work in at least two clinical settings in preparation for entry into the fast-paced pharmaceutical industry, meaning they have more options available to them post-graduation.“We are very pleased to receive such esteemed accreditation for our Pharmacy Technician Program,” says President and founder of Lakewood University, Tanya Haggins. “Since there are some states which do not require technicians to have certification to work in the industry, the demand for technicians with formal training is very high. As such, individuals who receive training from an accredited institution and take a national exam will enjoy immeasurable benefits as they enter the workforce.”To find out different state training requirements to work as a Pharmacy Technician, students are invited to view the university’s detailed information page For more information about Lakewood University, or to register, please visit https://lakewood.edu/ About Lakewood UniversityLakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor’s, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields.Lakewood University’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.The university enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood’s globally recognized programs.