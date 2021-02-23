MJ Biotech Offers Covid-19 FDA Approved Nasopharyngeal Specimen Collection Swabs RT-PCR COVID Test Kit

This Covid-19 test (inclusive of the swabs RT-PCR test) is in addition to the Covid-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test Kits already being offered by MJ Biotech,

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MJ Biotech, Inc. (MJTV), is pleased to report that Sterile and individually wrapped FDA approved nasopharyngeal (nasal) specimen collection swabs for the RT-PCR COVID test was added to the COVID -19 product line. This Covid-19 test (inclusive of the swabs to the RT-PCR test) is in addition to the Covid-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test Kits already being offered by MJ Biotech, Inc. Sales representative, Invest Africa Global, LLC (IAG) asked MJTV to add this to the product offering at the request of IAG’s customers.

MJ Biotech Shipped out Samples of this RT-PCR Covid-19 Test last week to IAG customers. The RT-PCR Covid-19 Test and Covid-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test now gives the IAG buyers the flexibility, to either test individuals for the active Covid-19 or the Covid-19 Antibodies.

The logistics of the first order from delivery to payment are currently being worked on. After the first transaction is completed, a seamless process will be in place to handle subsequent new and repeating transactions.

IAG is representing MJ Biotech, Inc. in multiple jurisdictions on the African Continent. They have secured several potential business opportunities for the Covid-19 Antibody Test Kit and now the Nasopharyngeal specimen collection swabs and RT-PCR COVID test.

A deeper and enhanced Scientific viewpoint of the RT-PCR Covid-19 Test Product:

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) specimen collection swabs are suitable for collecting both nasopharyngeal (NP) or oropharyngeal (OP) Covid-19 contaminated secretions. The testing swab consist of a flocked nylon fiber head (3mm x 16 mm), with a polypropylene handle that is 15.1 cm. The polypropylene handle has a molded break point at 8.2 cm, which easily fractures, for simple transport and placement into sterilized transport media.

The Covid-19 collection swabs are transported in a sterilized collection tube, secured with a twist-on cap. The collected Covid-19 specimen test is then placed in an E -beam irradiation packaging. These strict and sterile conditions would prevent DNase, RNase, endotoxins, or cell inhibitors, potentially contaminating the Covid-19 specimen test sample. The Covid-19 collection swabs have an extraordinary water absorption capacity. This extraordinary water absorption will ensure high reliability of accurate Covid-19 test results.

