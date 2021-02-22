Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HDOT to waive landing fees for Molokai and Lanai Airports to support air service for residents

Posted on Feb 22, 2021 in Airports News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division is waiving landing fees for scheduled commercial passenger service to Molokai and Lanai in response to decreased service due to the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic. The waiver of landing fees is for a one-year period beginning March 1, 2021.

“I am aware of the transportation hardships many on Molokai and Lanai face, especially with access to healthcare, and we’re making sure we do all we can on the state side to help,” said Governor David Ige.

“We appreciate any assistance Maui County residents can receive to travel during these difficult times,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Molokai and Lanai residents have greater challenges in getting passenger service to and from their islands, so this waiver of landing fees should help make these flights more economical for air carriers.”

Airlines interested in participating in the waiver of landing fees can contact [email protected] for more information.

