Adam Seger: Lush to Run Event for Customers Who Bring To-Go Containers for Re-purposing.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spirit aficionados can now help to protect the planet, save money, and support LUSH Wine and Spirits, a leading provider of libations, through a brand-new promotion at LUSH. All customers who bring in their own commercial dishwasher-safe Lush to-go containers to be repurposed at LUSH will get 10% the total of anything they spend when they come into the establishment, according to LUSH manager Adam Seger.

Qualifying items for this promotion include the following:

• Clear and black heavy plastic to-go containers</p>

• Any-sized deli containers

• 32-ounce beer howlers and tops

• Pint cocktail bottles and tops

• 187-millileter cocktail bottles and corks

“This rewards the folks who have supported LUSH through the pandemic and enabled us to not have to lay off a single employee since COVID-19 began,” Adam Seger said. “It also saves the business packaging dollars and is good for the earth.

LUSH Wine and Spirits, which was established in 2004, was designed to quench the thirst of today’s malt mavens, hop heads, and wine geeks by offering eccentric spirits, unusual brews, and unparalleled wines. With such a large selection of first-class spirits, there is something for everybody at this premium Chicago boutique shop, according to Adam Seger.

Adam Seger emphasized that the wine shop is glad to guide their clients to the best beverages for their individual tastes and for every occasion. During this process, the shop regularly pours samples for beverage tasting, as the satisfaction of its customers is LUSH’s number-one priority. The boutique is also happy to simply chat with its customers and provide them with informal wine lessons. This can make all of their future pours that much more enjoyable and meaningful to them, according to Adam Seger.

In addition to offering unique brews, LUSH, which is chef-owned/operated, offers scrumptious gourmet dishes that are perfect to pair with any alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverage at the shop.