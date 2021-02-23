DIMENSIONU CONTINUES FREE ESPORTS TO ALL NEW JERSEY STUDENTS

DimensionU Esports for Education DimensionU's March Math Madness DimensionU's Finish Strong Esports

Department of Defense STEM Outreach Office Continues Support of Esports for Education.

RICHMOND, VA, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DimensionU, Inc. announced today that their FREE Esports for Education program for all New Jersey students, families and educators will continue through the end of the 2020-21 school year. The initiative, which is designed to emphasize STEM Learning and provide academic support to New Jersey students, started as a summer STEM Learning project in response to potential learning loss attributable to the pandemic. The Department of Defense STEM Outreach office at Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, New Jersey made the decision to continue supporting the initiative through June 30, 2021 based on positive response from students and supportive correspondence from the New Jersey Governor’s office.

Effective immediately, New Jersey students, parents and educators can continue accessing DimensionU’s unique Esports for Education platform at no cost through June 30, 2021. Any resident of New Jersey can go to the DimensionU website and click the NJ FREE ACCESS button to create their free account. Educators can use DimensionU to help reinforce instruction. Parents can support their child’s academic achievement by gaming with them in DimensionU’s first-person, multiplayer video games.

In addition, New Jersey students in grades 3 through 10 who sign-up soon, are also eligible to participate in DimensionU’s two BIG upcoming Esports events: The annual March Math Madness and Finish Strong Competitions, which take place in March and May of 2021 respectively.

“We are really excited by the support and response to our FREE Esports for Education initiative,” said Steven Hoy, CEO of DimensionU, “and are working to bring similar initiatives to other states as well. We envision Esports for Education being accessible to students everywhere, helping to support academic learning in a video game environment that promotes inclusion despite achievement gap disparities.”

About DimensionU

DimensionU is Esports for Education! As a leading developer of educational video games for math and language arts, DimensionU has a track record of helping improve student achievement. DimensionU games are available to web or mobile use.

