Menos Hiras, Aspiring Lawyer, Launches Revamped Version of Popular Law School Blog Website

HOLMDEL, NJ, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College students—including aspiring and current law school students—can now learn how to improve their wellbeing by taking advantage of a newly upgraded blog site by law student Menos Hiras. The updated website has already generated higher-than-anticipated search engine rankings since its early 2021 launch, according to Hiras.

The site can be found at www.menoshiras.com. Hiras said the original version of the website, which made its debut in 2020, achieved substantial online traffic after ranking high for several keywords. Hiras thus decided to implement changes to the site to make it even more user friendly. However, he also wanted to make the site more comprehensive, as it originally focused only on law school students. The site now caters to higher education students in other fields as well, providing them with practical tips for excelling in college.

For instance, the website offers a wide variety of tips for dining out while still maintaining a healthy diet. These tips include choosing steamed, roasted, or grilled food versus fried food. Hiras also encourages readers to ask restaurants who they prepare their soup, as not every soup is healthy; in fact, some restaurants actually serve canned soup, according to Hiras.

Hiras, who also happens to be a sport enthusiast, additionally uses the website to outline several reasons for playing sports while in college. Readers of the site can furthermore learn about a few easy and quick exercises that even the busiest students can squeeze into their days. For instance, students can perform stair climbing, the bicep curl, the hamstring stretch, and even squats.

Students who wish to enter law school can additionally learn about how to ace the law school interview and application processes. Finally, Hiras uses the blog website to highlight his community involvement and encourage fellow students to likewise tap into the many benefits of philanthropy.