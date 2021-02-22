Heimerl & Lammers LLC Expands Family Law Practice in Minnesota
Heimerl & Lammers LLC has added Kyle Prouty and Angela Streit to our team of family law attorneys in Minnetonka, Minnesota.MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA , UNITED STATES , February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heimerl & Lammers LLC is proud to announce family law attorneys Kyle Prouty and Angela Streit have joined our team of talented and passionate attorneys.
Kyle brings a fresh perspective to our team of attorneys. Working solely in the practice of family law, his passion is centralized around providing families with the advice and knowledge needed to navigate the family court system here in Minnesota. Kyle listens to the needs of his clients to build a customized approach to their situation. He takes the time to talk you through the process and what to expect along the way. Kyle has experience representing clients in the areas of divorce, custody, third-party custody, domestic abuse, and other areas of family law.
Angela Streit has a combined 11 years of experience in the legal field and a degree from St. Thomas School of law, which gives her the ability to provide clients with a compassionate, well-rounded practice, capable of handling the full array of legal issues in family law. Prior to joining Heimerl & Lammers, Angela was a clerk for the Minnesota Court of Appeals and worked with an international legal research company which provided her a unique skillset in quickly finding legal support for even the most complex issues.
Family law deals with the most emotional legal issues an individual is likely to face in their lifetime: issues involving their personal lives, children, marriage, and finances. The attorneys at Heimerl & Lammers are experienced in helping clients work through these difficult times and to come to an agreement that will work best for them. Our top-rated Minnesota family lawyers have an extensive practice in all aspects of family law. Our family law attorneys are committed to pursuing your goals, protecting your most valued causes, and ensuring your needs are met throughout each and every step of the process.
Our Minnesota family law team is led by Kathryn Lammers and Jenna Eisenmenger. Katie Lammers has a reputation in the Minnesota family law community as a strong and successful advocate for her clients. Katie has been selected as “Top Women Lawyer” and a “Super Lawyer” by state ranking agencies and is a committee member for the Hennepin County Bar Association and a volunteer investigator for the 4th Judicial District Ethics Committee. Katie’s fourteen years of experience with Minnesota family law has led her to countless successful settlements and trials, even arguing before the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Jenna Eisenmenger also has extensive experience in Minnesota family law, as she previously represented Ramsey County in over 500 child support hearings. Jenna has been selected as a “Top Women Lawyer” and a “Super Lawyer Rising Star” by state ranking agencies. Jenna is committed to ensuring her client's voices are heard and has successfully represented hundreds of clients.
The Heimerl & Lammers family law team, including Bria Walling, and Chelsea Barr, work uniquely as a group to fight for each and every client. Whether you are dealing with divorce, custody, harassment, abuse, adoption, or another family law issue, our family law team is here to help. With multiple office locations, our family law attorneys serve clients throughout the state of Minnesota.
Our divorce and family law practice can help you with any family law issue. If you are considering hiring a divorce lawyer in Minnesota, and share minor children with your spouse, contact our Minnesota family law attorneys to determine how your child custody and parenting time will be viewed by the courts, so together we can devise a plan to pursue the best outcome for you and your children by calling (612) 294-2200 or contact us online to meet with our experienced Minnesota child custody lawyers and professional staff in one of our seven Minnesota offices.
Karyna Veisberg
Heimerl & Lammers LLC
+1 612-294-2200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn