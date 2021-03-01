Cara Chicago and CD One Price Cleaners Team Up for Clothing Drive
All 34 Chicagoland locations will accept donations for Chicago-based workforce development organization
This is our biggest clothing drive and guarantees we can keep our clothing room stocked to provide interview-ready attire to job seekers and ensure they feel confident walking into a job interview.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cara Chicago and CD One Price Cleaners are honored to once again partner for their eighth consecutive professional clothing drive. From March 1 through March 31, all 34 Chicagoland CD One Price Cleaners’ locations will serve as donation sites for gently used professional attire and will generously dry clean and press all donated clothing for Cara. Items being collected include suits, dresses, pants, shirts, blouses, and overcoats (in all sizes).
“Our franchise owners are excited to partner with Cara once again in order to give back to our community, said Jonathon Reckles, Director of Marketing for CD One Price Cleaners. “Cara helps those affected by poverty get and keep quality jobs and we are happy to do our part to empower these job seekers to look good and feel confident during their interview process.”
Weigel Broadcasting Co.’s MeTV FM and CW26 will once again proudly serve as media partners for the campaign, building community awareness through radio and television ads and featured stories in The Jam, seen weeknights at 6P on The U.
“We are excited to join CD One Price Cleaners in helping Cara execute its mission,” said Molly Kelly, Corporate Director of Media Strategy, Weigel Broadcasting Co. “We can use the power of our media to broaden the reach of this message all across Chicago and its suburbs growing the number of donations and making a positive difference in the community.”
Cara specializes in creating hope, jobs, and opportunity for people who are ready to lift themselves out of poverty and homelessness. They accomplish this through a combination of personal and professional skills training, access to a diverse network of employment partners, and by providing one-year on-the-job retention coaching for their participants. Since 1991, they’ve placed more than 11,500 jobs with a 70% one-year, same-company retention rate for permanent and long-term job placements.
“We are thrilled to once again work with CD One Price Cleaners for our eighth year,” said Maria Kim, President & CEO of Cara. “Each year, this is our biggest clothing drive and guarantees we are able to keep our clothing room stocked and stylish. Thanks to these donations, we provide interview-ready attire to our job seekers and ensure they look and feel confident walking into a job interview. We are so grateful to everyone who contributes.”
Last year, CD One Price Cleaners collected more than 7,000 items of clothing and they are challenging existing customers and community members to sift through their wardrobes and make this the most successful drive yet.
About Cara
Cara’s mission is to unlock the power and purpose within our communities and ourselves to create real and lasting success. Through its personal and professional development and access to employment opportunities, Cara serves as a leader in poverty alleviation in Chicago and beyond. Since 1991, more than 7,300 people have been placed into more than 11,500 jobs and started on their path to self-sufficiency. To learn more at www.carachicago.org.
