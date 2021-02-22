NHE to Assume HOA Management of Five Additional South Carolina Communities
Noted property/community management organization welcomes communities into rapidly growing Southeastern portfolio
NHE's service-driven approach to meeting the unique needs of each community we serve, in partnership with each community’s association board and its residents, is a privilege we take seriously."”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing to deepen its association management portfolio across South Carolina, NHE, Inc. has announced the addition of five more South Carolina communities, company officials announced. NHE is one of the Southeast’s leading association and property management firms, managing more than 17,000 homes, apartments, and condominiums in 15 states.
— Eric Kohorn
The newly added Upstate communities – Parkview Glen in Pelzer, Echo Ridge in Greer, and The Village at Chapel Green in Greenville, are all Meritage Homes developments. Copper Run in Greenville is developed by Ryan Homes, while Bleckley Trail in Anderson will begin construction in mid-March 2021.
The addition of the five communities, representing more than 400 homes in total, pushes the rapidly growing portfolio of community associations that NHE manages to more than 80. Management of the communities was recently completed with a portfolio acquisition from Greenville-based Gatehouse Management, which held prior contracts to the communities.
NHE provides turn-key and customized association management services to neighborhoods of all sizes and types, from single-family homes to townhomes and condominiums. NHE currently is retained as manager of choice by communities from the Midlands to the Upstate and into North Carolina, representing thousands of residents across the region.
A Meritage Homes Community, Parkview Glen is located in the heart of Anderson County in Pelzer and offers single-family ranch and two-story homes conveniently located just off I-85 and Hwy 29 in the Wren School District. The 3–5-bedroom homes feature a community park and are near dining, shopping, fitness centers, medical and dental offices and more.
Also by Meritage Homes, Echo Ridge Townhomes is an exclusive enclave of 76 townhomes in Greer, convenient to all the amenities of nearby Spartanburg and Greenville. Each energy-efficient townhome features open plans and spacious owner's suites with two-car garages. Outdoor walking paths and gathering spaces featuring a fire pit and a dog park are close to each home. Convenient to restaurants, grocery, theaters and more, Echo Ridge Townhomes features quality finishes and comfortable interiors in a range of floor plans.
The Village at Chapel Green Townhomes in Greenville is an intimate 83-unit townhome community by Meritage Homes. Ideally situated in the popular midtown area of Greenville, The Village at Chapel Green offers well-appointed, energy-efficient townhomes with shopping, dining, and entertainment just minutes away in downtown Greenville, Verdae, and the Haywood Road and Woodruff Road shopping districts.
Copper Run Townhomes in Greenville is the product of Ryan Homes, one of America’s leading builders. These luxury townhomes in the heart of Verdae offer features a demanding buyer would expect, and come with up to 4 bedrooms, a flex room, covered porch with fireplace, and maintenance-free living. The community is convenient to I-85 and I-385 access and adjacent to convenient shopping, dining, healthcare and recreational activities.
Bleckley Trail in Anderson will also be the product of Ryan Homes, and will feature 3–4-bedroom single-family homes located in the heart of Anderson County near the Civic Center, Whitehall Elementary School, shopping, dining, and recreational activities.
“NHE is proud to assume management of these outstanding communities,” said Eric Kohorn, Vice President of Association Management of NHE, Inc. “Our service-driven approach to meeting the unique needs of each community we serve, in partnership with each community’s association board and its residents, is a responsibility and privilege NHE takes very seriously. We look forward to a long-standing relationship of maintaining and improving the communities and their owners’ peace of mind, and to growing NHE’s association management portfolio one valued customer at a time.”
NHE provides professional association management, conventional and affordable apartment management, and service coordination to communities across the Southeast, and currently represents more than 17,000 homes, apartments, and condominiums in more than 15 states. NHE’s clients benefit expertise, experience and leading-edge technology delivered by a dedicated staff offering diverse services to assure premium performance and value. Actively engaged with national and state industry trade associations and government regulatory bodies, NHE holds the prestigious AMO (Accredited Management Organization) designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management. Contact NHE at 864.467.1600 or visit www.NHE-Inc.com.
