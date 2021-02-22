Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,925 in the last 365 days.

Attack on World Food Programme field mission in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

World Food Programme (WFP) Download logo

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has expressed its deepest sympathy and condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of three people killed, today, in an attack on a delegation travelling on a field visit in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A number of other passengers travelling with the delegation sustained injuries during the attack.

The three fatalities have been identified as the Italian Ambassador to DRC, Luca Attanasio, an Italian embassy official, and a WFP driver.

The delegation was travelling from Goma to visit a WFP school feeding programme in Rutshuru when the incident took place. 

WFP will work with national authorities to determine the details behind the attack, which occurred on a road that had previously been cleared for travel without security escorts.

WFP is in close contact with the Italian authorities through its offices at its Rome headquarters and in the DRC.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).

You just read:

Attack on World Food Programme field mission in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.