Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size to Reach USD 3.18 Billion by 2028; Blood pressure monitoring devices help to measure the pressure of circulating blood against walls of blood vessels | Emergen Research

Rising concerns related to risks associated with hypertension and increasing demand for easy-to-use blood monitoring devices for home tests are key factors driving market growth.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 1.36 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trend – Rising adoption of digital monitoring system for self-measurement.



The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.18 Billion by 2028 and register a steady double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market is driven by increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension resulting from a rapidly growing aging population globally, changing lifestyle, and increasing R&D initiatives. Blood pressure monitoring devices help to measure the pressure of circulating blood against walls of blood vessels.

A basic blood pressure monitoring device comprises components such as air pressure sensor, an inflatable cuff, valve, tubing, and a pump. Due to rapid technological advancements, various cost-effective, lightweight, and more advanced portable systems and wearable medical devices have been developed and introduced into the market in the recent past. These systems are easy to use, have large displays, and provide more accurate readings that are easy to view by elderly users. Some of these systems are designed to record data, which helps to keep a track of blood pressure readings over time.

Growing awareness about risks associated with hypertension is fueling demand for and adoption of these devices, which is driving revenue growth of blood pressure monitoring devices market. Demand for self-monitoring and wearable devices has been increasing significantly as these enable monitoring and tracking blood pressure changes easily and allows users to consult a physician only if there are serious concerns. Increasing demand and adoption is prompting major companies to leverage opportunities and develop more technologically advanced and cost-effective blood pressure monitoring devices to suit the budget of a larger untapped consumer base, especially in some developing economies.



Some Key Findings in the Report:



In October 2019, Omron Healthcare introduced a range of redesigned blood pressure monitoring device with new features such as improved accuracy, ease of use, and higher reliability.

Sphygmomanometers segment accounted for 25.2% revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to ease of use and rising demand for sphygmomanometers for self-measurement of blood pressure at home.

Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest revenue CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period. Growing aging population, increasing number of private hospitals, and rapid healthcare infrastructure development is fueling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, A&D Company, Ltd., Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostic Corp., Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Kaz Inc.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood pressure monitoring devices market based on product type, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028) Sphygmomanometer Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor Instruments & Accessories Transducers

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Air pressure-based Digital Aneroid

Sensor-Based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028) Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers Homecare Settings Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA







