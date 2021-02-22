JIANPU TECHNOLOGY INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Jianpu Technology Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS APRIL 19, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or "the Company") (NYSE: JT) on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s) between May 29, 2018 and February 16, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period'').

On June 15, 2020, in a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Jianpu disclosed that the independent audit committee of its board of directors (the "Audit Committee") was conducting an internal review of certain matters relating to transactions between the Company and third-party business entities and, as a result, could not timely file its 2019 annual report. Then, on February 16, 2021, Jianpu announced that the Audit Committee's review had found "certain transactions involv[ing] third-party agents . . . with undisclosed relationships, and some transactions lack[ing] business substance," which the Company characterized as "questionable transactions."

Jianpu further advised that, "[a]s a result, certain revenue and associated expenses were inflated or inaccurately recorded" in financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, and that "certain employees improperly altered supporting documents that were provided to the Company's external auditor."

Jianpu concluded that "the previously issued audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 and the auditor's report can no longer be relied upon" and would be restated, and that "investors must exercise caution when using the Company's previously announced unaudited financial information for the fiscal year 2019."

On this news, Jianpu's ADR’s fell $0.60 per ADR, or 13.22%, to close at $3.94 per ADR on February 16, 2021.

