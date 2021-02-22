Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tricida to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, February 25, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results after the close of market on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Tricida will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results and business progress. The call or webcast may be accessed as follows:

 
Tricida Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Conference Call
Thursday, February 25, 2021
4:30 pm Eastern Time
  Webcast: IR.Tricida.com
  Dial-in: (800) 733-2954
  International: (847) 413-3731
  Conference ID: 50111253
     

 

A replay of the webcast will be available on Tricida’s website approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will be available for up to 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com.

Contact:
Jackie Cossmon
Tricida, Inc.
Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications
IR@Tricida.com

Source: Tricida, Inc.


You just read:

