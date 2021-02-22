ICMA-RC Encourages Public Employees to Save for Retirement During America Saves Week

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America Saves Week, planned this year for Feb. 22-26, 2021, is an annual celebration meant to motivate, encourage, and support Americans taking action to improve their financial health. ICMA-RC is committed to helping public employees save successfully, and during the week, we’re further encouraging our participants to take a moment to focus on the importance of building their retirement savings to reach a more secure and confident financial future.

ICMA-RC has developed an interactive America Saves Week microsite that highlights dynamic tools to help participants meet their retirement goals. The resource features interactive and engaging calculators, as well as informative videos from company executives and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals. The videos are geared toward educating public employees and encouraging them to stay focused in their pursuit of their financial goals for 2021 and beyond.

Also highlighted on the America Saves Week site is the ability for visitors to share what their retirement journey means to them. Additionally, users can imagine their future selves enjoying retirement by uploading a photo of themselves and inserting it into an animated video.

“It is now more important than ever to provide resources to those who serve their communities. A recent study from the Center for State and Local Government Excellence at ICMA-RC reported that only 48% of respondents have been able to get the help, information, and resources needed to make smart financial decisions during this challenging time,” said Sheri Gilchrist, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of ICMA-RC. “ICMA-RC’s digital resources, like the America Saves Week initiative, coupled with our team of experienced financial professionals, are focused on delivering comprehensive, effective, and powerful solutions to help our clients meet their retirement financial goals.”

For more information and to view America Saves Week resources, visit www.icmarc.org/americasaves.

About America Saves Week

Since 2007, America Saves Week, coordinated by America Saves and its partners, has been an annual celebration as well as a call to action for everyday Americans to commit to saving successfully. Through the support of thousands of participating organizations, together we encourage our local communities to do a “gut check” on their finances and saving behaviors. The America Saves pledge is the framework that allows savers to set a goal and make a plan to achieve better financial stability.

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a not-for-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $68 billion in assets under management and administration (as of December 31, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help those who serve their communities achieve their retirement savings goals. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® or Google PlayTM, or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

