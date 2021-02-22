Southeast Capital Companies Reports Record Sales Including the Closeout of Two Significant Master Planned Communities

Soleil at Laurel Canyon & Skyland Brookhaven

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeast Capital Companies (SEC), one of the southeast’s leading integrated real estate acquisition and development groups, announced the sellout of two significant developments: Soleil at Laurel Canyon, a 974 single-family home active adult golf community in Canton, GA and Skyland Brookhaven, a 167-townhome community in Atlanta. These two closeouts follow the recent sellout of Chastain East, a neighborhood of 32 luxury single family homes in Buckhead, Atlanta.



Jay Clark, the Founder and CEO of SEC, said, “The hyper-active real estate market, fueled by the recent emphasis on home becoming centric for work as well as leisure, has created increasingly strong demand across all sectors. This past year we anticipated the spike in sales for communities like Soleil at Laurel Canyon as Covid fueled an immediacy for empty nesters and baby boomers to leave metro areas. What was less expected was the impact Covid has had on Millennials, who up until now were slow entering the housing market,” added Clark.

John Huckaby, Vice President of Operations for SEC, added, “We anticipate the strong real estate market to continue as migration patterns from other parts of the country increase dramatically here in the South. SEC is well positioned for this ongoing demand as our 25 years of market experience provides resources that will help us continue to identify key sites and projects for development while being able to source labor and materials in what has become a tight market. We anticipate several announcements of new projects in the coming months.”

About SEC

Southeast Capital Companies, LLC (SEC) is an integrated real estate acquisition and development group that specializes in value-add/opportunistic acquisitions and development of multi-family, single-family, and mixed-use land and housing projects. SEC projects include:

Chastain East: an 8.4-acre community that consists of 32 luxury single family homes in the preeminent area of Chastain Park in the north Buckhead submarket of Atlanta.

Soleil at Laurel Canyon: a 750-acre active adult community that offers easy access to Atlanta, and amenities featuring a 30,000 square foot clubhouse, a lagoon-style pool, a community garden and greenhouse, a 3.5-acre fishing lake, a tennis facility with a full-time USPTA-certified teaching professional, and resort activities throughout the year. The community is adjacent to The Fairways of Canton, an 18-hole mountain course.

Skyland Brookhaven: a collaboration with Home South Communities is a 165-unit townhome development in the City of Brookhaven.

Southeast Capital enjoys a 25-year history of success, providing a sophisticated network of results-oriented real estate services managed by an experienced and committed team of professionals. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, SEC is active throughout the southeast. For more information visit www.SECcompanies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gayle MacIntyre

404-643-8222

gbmacintyre1@gmail.com