Load Balancer Market Expected to Reach $8.90 Billion by 2027, Says Allied Market Research

High adoption of cloud-based load balancing services in data centers to manage data traffic and server virtualization and ongoing digital transformation initiatives by governments across the globe are the major factors driving the growth of the global load balancer market. Based on type, the local load balancer segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Portland Based Research firm, Allied Market Research, the global load balancer market was pegged at $3.39 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $8.90 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

High adoption of cloud-based load balancing services in data centers to manage data traffic and server virtualization and ongoing digital transformation initiatives by governments across the globe are the major factors driving the growth of the global load balancer market. On the other hand, limited bandwidth providers due to legacy infrastructure restrains the growth to some extent. However, the emergence of IoT, AI, and software-defined networking technologies are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5965

Impact of COVID-19 scenario on Load Balancer Market

The outbreak of covid-19 made most of the industries incorporate digital infrastructure. This, in turn, has fast-tracked the process of digital transformation, thereby boosting the global load balancer market to a significant extent.

The service providers have also embraced remote working system to carry on with their services. This has also helped the load balancer providers to remain constant in terms of revenue.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Load Balancer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5965?reqfor=covid

The global load balancer market is analyzed across component, type, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the hardware segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by 2027. The software segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on type, the local load balancer segment accounted for nearly three fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2027. At the same time, the global load balancer segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global load balancer market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific region would garner the fastest CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027. The other two provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5965

The key market players analyzed in the global load balancer market report include Google LLC, Imperva, Inc., Radware Ltd., F5 Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, A10 Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Kemp Technologies, Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Official Press Release: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/load-balancer-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: