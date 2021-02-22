Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today reaffirmed a positive outlook for the year 2021 and beyond.



The Company decided to issue this release in response to investor questions over the weekend. The Company asserted the following in response to specific questions –

How is the Company’s financial health? - The Company’s financial health is in better shape than ever, as reflected in our operating cash flows through the end of 2020. The Company continues to generate strong cash flows. As of 15 th February 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including any restricted cash) amounted to greater than $140 million, including the $30 million earmarked for a new US acquisition that is back in Ebix’s operating bank account.





The $30 million amount was earmarked for a new software industry acquisition in the United States. The treatment of the cash amount is a balance sheet classification determination and has no impact on the operating cash flow of the Company. Is the 95% growth in gift card business in Q4 2020 “unusual”? The term "significant unusual transactions" is an accounting term, defined as "a transaction that is outside the normal course of business for the company or that otherwise appears to be unusual due to its timing, size, or nature." In this regard, we note that our gift card business revenues grew substantially in Q4 2020. The increase in gift card revenues was driven by the increased use of digital money in India during the Covid-19 pandemic and the renewed push by the Company to grow its payment solutions business.

