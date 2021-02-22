Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Asure Software Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be released after the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3:30pm CT (4:30pm ET) on the same day.

Asure CEO Pat Goepel and CFO John Pence will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)
U.S. dial-in: (877) 853-5636
International dial-in: (631) 291-4544
Conference ID: 2037337

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at:  https://investor.asuresoftware.com/events-and-presentations.

About Asure Software
Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. We help more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their “Human Capital” to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

Company Contact:
Stacy Zellner, Director of Marketing
(512) 843-7567
stacy.zellner@asuresoftware.com

Investor Contact:
Jeff Houston, Director Corporate Development
(512) 437-2349
jeff.houston@asuresoftware.com 


