Balance Rehabilitation Systems Market Size-Forecast to 2026
Accelerated Care Plus Corporation, Vestibular Research & Development, LLC., BO&BO, Easytech, Euleria, Framiral, Intelligent Motion, LPG Systems, Man&Tel, Medica, Medizintechnik, MediTouch, Mettler Electronics, Motek Medical, Prodromus, Reafit, Sensing Future Technologies, Tyromotion, Vertigo, Woodway and Zebris Medical among others are the top players in the balance rehabilitation systems market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Balance Rehabilitation Systems Market will grow with a CAGR value of 5.2 percent from 2021 to 2026. Rising incidence of vertigo cerebral palsy, increasing healthcare expenditure on advanced treatment equipment, high risk of infection across both developed and developing regions, and high prevalence of geriatric population will help drive the global balance rehabilitation systems market.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Balance Rehabilitation Systems Market - Forecast to 2026"
By Patient Type (Adult and Pediatric), By Technology (Computer Assisted Systems, Manual Systems, and Robotic Systems), By End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Assisted Living Facilities, Health, and Fitness Clubs & Recreation Centers and Rehabilitation Centers), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, CSA, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa); End-User Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, and Competitor Analysis
Key Market Insights
- The adult patient segment will be the largest in the market in terms of revenue generation or market value and the pediatric patient segment will be growing the fastest
- The manual systems will be the largest market in terms of market value
- The 2nd largest segment of this market will be the hospital & specialty clinics based on end-user analysis
Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Adult
- Pediatric
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Computer Assisted Systems
- Manual Systems
- Robotic Systems
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
- Assisted Living Facilities
- Health and Fitness Clubs & Recreation Centers
- Rehabilitation Centers
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
