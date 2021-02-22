DZS Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (“DZS”) (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions representing communications service providers and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries, today announced that unaudited financial results, along with accompanying supplemental financial information, for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 have been posted as a report to stockholders to the investor relations section of its website at https://investor.dzsi.com/.



Conference Call and Webcast

DZS will host a conference call and webcast to be held after-market close today, Monday, February 22, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the DZS Investor Relations website at https://investor.dzsi.com/. The conference call is also available via teleconference by dialing (877) 742-9182 or international +1 (602) 563-8857 with conference ID# 3391564.

A replay of the conference call will also be available at https://investor.dzsi.com/ following the completion of the call. The call will be archived at https://investor.dzsi.com/.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions representing communications service providers and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

