Screen Media Acquires Worldwide Distribution Rights to New Series The Uncommon History of Very Common Things

/EIN News/ -- Breakthrough Entertainment Begins Production of Series in Association with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Parkside Entertainment

Will Premiere as Crackle Original in Summer 2021

COS COB, Conn., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, announced today the acquisition of worldwide distribution rights, excluding Canada, to the new series The Uncommon History of Very Common Things, produced by Breakthrough Entertainment in association with Parkside Entertainment and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Breakthrough Entertainment has begun production of the series and will also sub-distribute the series outside of the United States and Canada.

The series, which just started production in Toronto, will consist of ten half-hour episodes examining the unknown, sometimes shocking, and always entertaining history of everyday items that make up our lives. What kind of beer did pregnant women drink in the Middle Ages? Audiences will learn that and more with episodes that cover topics like the uncommon history of chocolate, pirates, shaving, toilet paper, football and more.

“We’re excited to have partnered with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Parkside Entertainment on a show that is sure to provide international audiences with fun and unusual information and that will have viewers saying, “I’m so glad I know that!” said Craig McGillivray, Breakthrough Vice President of Distribution.

“This series should be great fun for Crackle viewers, covering broad ranging topics and showcasing crazy histories about everyday items,” noted David Fannon, president of Screen Media. “There is something for every viewer in any part of the world to enjoy.”

The Uncommon History of Very Common Things is a Crackle original series and will premiere on the network in June 2021.

ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA

Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality tv series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit: www.screenmedia.net.

ABOUT BREAKTHROUGH ENTERTAINMENT

Founded 35 years ago, Breakthrough Entertainment is an award-winning producer and distributor of original, premium content for audiences around the world. It is also one of Canada’s most established and respected production companies. Breakthrough’s library now boasts 50-plus feature films and 3,000 television episodes which air on major networks and digital channels worldwide.

breakthroughentertainment.com

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

