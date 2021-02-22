Rogers Sports & Media Announces 2021 Partnerships with Diverse Charities and Small Businesses to Help Build a Stronger Canada

/EIN News/ -- – All IN program to provide free advertising and creative services to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Blacbiblio.com, Canadian Women & Sport, Friends of Ruby, and Spirit North –

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shoulder to lean on, resources to learn and prosper, and a support system that encourages self-confidence and empowerment are virtues in life that many take for granted, but not every Canadian can easily access.

Together in partnership with five Canadian charities and small businesses, Rogers Sports & Media today launches the inaugural year of its inclusion and diversity program All IN to support equity-seeking communities by amplifying stories on a national stage that haven’t always been heard with equal measure. Through the Rogers Sports & Media megaphone, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Blacbiblio.com, Canadian Women & Sport, Friends of Ruby, and Spirit North will receive free advertising and creative services to support their efforts in uplifting underserved communities.

“Though these five organizations differ in their specific missions and the communities they serve, they each share a profound sense of hope for an equitable future,” said Jordan Banks, President, Rogers Sports & Media. “All of the organizations have an unrelenting drive to create positive change that is extraordinarily inspiring, and that is precisely what led us to select them as our 2021 All IN partners. We are grateful to collaborate alongside them to share their unique stories and values with more Canadians than ever before.”

Rogers Sports & Media received more than 550 submissions for the 2021 All IN program. Because of the overwhelming response, an additional 10 organizations from the applicant pool that each support the Black community will be profiled across the company’s suite of assets. These features will highlight the charities and small businesses, along with work being done in the community, all throughout February during Black History Month. The organizations are BlackHealingTO, Jeffrey Tosh Art, KidsSwag, Lay Up Basketball, MFMG Cosmetics, Naij Hair, Nia Centre for the Arts, Oofii, Shayla’s Voice, and KinkyCurlyYaki.

Building on Rogers Sports & Media’s commitment to inclusion and diversity, an internal Content Advisory Council has been formed to ensure diversity of thought is at the forefront of all editorial content. The 2022 application process for All IN will open later this year; visit www.AllInForEquity.ca for further details.

All IN complements the robust inclusion and diversity program at Rogers, which is centred around delivering concrete actions. Rogers is committed to working in partnership with communities to help meet critical needs of our residents and neighbours. Community programs that support underserved and vulnerable Canadians include the Ted Rogers Community Grants, Ted Rogers Scholarships, and Connected for Success, a program that offers affordable Internet to bridge the digital divide. During the pandemic, Rogers has provided thousands of devices and plans as digital lifelines to women’s shelters, and to youth organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada to keep youth connected to mentors. In partnership with Jays Care Foundation and Food Banks Canada, the company also provided nine million meals through donations and food hampers for food banks across the country as part of Step Up to the Plate. This year, in honour of its 60th birthday and as part of The 60 Project, the Rogers team stepped up with a record number of volunteer hours to help make Canada stronger, together.

Here are the 2021 All IN partners:

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a national organization that provides life-changing mentorship programs to more than 40,000 children and youth each year. Strong mentorship relationships are critical to enabling the children in their programs to develop into well-rounded adults. Their work has proven to help break the cycles of violence, drug abuse, poverty, and inequality.

“On behalf of the young people and their families across the country that we support, Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) is thrilled to be a part of the Rogers Sports & Media All IN program,” said Leanne Nicolle, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto. “With over 100 locations across Canada, BBBS Agencies are proudly supporting our Bigs who work with children and youth to develop the skills they will need to thrive and overcome adversity. Rogers Sports & Media’s commitment to supporting equity-seeking communities such as ours will significantly increase the awareness for the essential work we do.”

Blacbiblio.com

Based in Montreal, Blacbiblio.com brings to life the personalities and events that are regularly omitted from the pages of textbooks. These resources are available for teachers to create engaging and fun lessons for students in grades 4 and up.

“Blacbiblio.com is excited to have at its disposal the expertise of the All IN and Rogers Sports & Media teams,” said Dorothy Williams, Founder, Blacbiblio.com. “Our company is proud because we know that the ABC's of Canadian Black History Kit can have a strong positive impact on our youth. All IN will help Blacbiblio.com to increase the public's awareness about the benefits of teaching Canadian Black history in our schools.”

Canadian Women & Sport

Women and girls are greatly underrepresented and underserved in Canadian sport – as athletes, leaders, and decision makers. Canadian Women & Sport is dedicated to creating an equitable and inclusive system that empowers women and girls within sport and through sport.

“It is time to reimagine sport. While women and girls have what it takes to succeed in sport, including talent, drive, and determination, they must overcome extra barriers simply because they are women,” said Allison Sandmeyer-Graves, CEO, Canadian Women & Sport. “Canadian Women & Sport works on behalf of all girls and women to create a sport system that is safe, welcoming and inclusive. All IN will help Canadian Women & Sport reach parents, coaches, leaders, and fans across Canada, and motivate them to be part of the solution. Together, we will change the game so that everyone wins.”

Friends of Ruby

Friends of Ruby provides unique, welcoming spaces with counselling, social programs, housing, and practical resources for LGBTQI2S youth (16-29). They help more than 300 youth every year to lead healthier and safer lives.

"We want to ensure vulnerable LGBTQI2S youth receive the message that Friends of Ruby is here to support their mental health and wellbeing," said Lucy Gallo, Director of Youth Services and Housing. "The partnership with Rogers Sports & Media’s All IN program is instrumental in expanding our reach and increasing public awareness on youth needs, helping to eliminate challenges and systemic barriers that LGBTQI2S youth face in their lives."

Spirit North

Spirit North empowers Indigenous youth to be unstoppable in sport, school, and life. Through the transformative power of sport and play, Spirit North helps youth improve their health and wellness, develop leadership skills, find their voice, and fulfill their promise.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been selected for Rogers Sports & Media’s All IN program. This partnership will help Spirit North by giving us a chance to share our story with Canadians from coast to coast – raising awareness and resources which will, in turn, help us reach even more Indigenous children and youth with sport for social development programs designed to engage, empower, and inspire. We couldn’t be happier or more excited to be partnering with Rogers Sports & Media for this project!,” said Beckie Scott, Founder and CEO, Spirit North.

