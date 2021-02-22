Wisely to Debut New Product Features to Support Improved Off-Premise Business for Restaurants

Company to host live virtual event showcasing latest product features and interviews with restaurant operator partners

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisely , the guest engagement platform and restaurant CRM that provides waitlist & reservations, table & order management, marketing automation, and guest sentiment tools for the industry, today announced the debut of two new solutions to support operators amid the growing demand for off-premise meals. To introduce the product offerings, Wisely will host a live virtual webinar event, Sequel presented by Wisely , February 25th at 1:00 p.m. ET. The webinar will feature a number of Wisely's restaurant partners who provided input as the latest features were built, as well as product demos of several other new offerings.



Wisely's Call In Order Management was created to streamline off-premise phone orders, which the company’s data shows can make up to 30% of all orders. Restaurant staff can digitize orders that come in via phone by typing the order and guest information into the point-of-sale, then the order and guest record is automatically pushed to the Wisely CRM as well as the Wisely Host App Orders tab. The guest immediately receives a text with a status update about their call in order, and can even text back “here” to alert the restaurant when they have arrived to pick up their meal.

Wisely's Quick Reroute is a solution built to encourage guests to order directly through the operator’s website or app versus going to a third-party marketplace, ultimately helping the operator bypass high delivery commission costs. Restaurants simply attach or sticker a printed QR code on third-party delivery packaging that prompts the consumer to fill out a brief digital form, powered by Wisely. Completion of the form immediately triggers an email from the restaurant with a promotional offer or incentive to order direct, sent through Wisely’s marketing automation system. Both Quick Reroute and Call In Order Management were developed with feedback from operator testers.

In addition to learning about these new solutions, webinar attendees will hear firsthand accounts from restaurant operators who currently use Wisely for order management, automated email & SMS campaigns, CRM, paid reservations, and table management. Participating operators include:

Scott Lawton, CEO & Cofounder, bartaco

Nicole Rice, Senior Brand Manager, First Watch Restaurants

Matt Eisenacher, SVP, Brand Strategy & Innovation, First Watch Restaurants

Leah McClay, Digital Marketing Manager, The Kitchen Restaurant Group

Dan Doerfling , SVP, Operations, Bigalora

David Bromberg, Senior Director of Learning & Development, Barcelona Wine Bar

Additional panelists from Wisely’s partnership ecosystem will include Charles Wetzel, President, eSite Analytics and Rom Krupp, Founder & CEO, OneDine, as well as Justin Dambach, Analytics & CRM Supervisor, Vert the agency partner for First Watch Restaurants.

“Wisely is focused on helping restaurants enhance the guest experience and leverage insights to find and keep valuable customers—both of which are critical to an operator’s profitability,” said Wisely CEO and Cofounder Mike Vichich. “The product innovations we are launching have the power to be game-changers for many restaurants as off-premise volume only continues to boom and the pent-up demand for in-restaurant experiences starts to translate into guest traffic. Every feature we build also ensures brands are capturing guest data, made actionable through Wisely. We are grateful to our partners for their on-going feedback as we test and develop these and other new solutions.”

To register for Sequel presented by Wisely, please visit: www.getwisely.com/sequel .

