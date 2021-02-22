PDS Biotech and Farmacore Announce Blanver to Join Consortium to Commercialize Novel Versamune®-Based T-Cell Inducing COVID-19 Vaccine

Brazilian-based Blanver brings depth of expertise in development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceuticals across Latin America

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, and Farmacore Biotechnology today announced that Blanver Farmoquímica e Farmacêutica S.A. has joined their consortium to develop and commercialize a novel COVID-19 vaccine in Latin America.



Blanver is a leading Brazilian Pharmaceutical Company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products. Under the terms of the agreement, São Paulo-based Blanver will manufacture, promote, distribute, and commercialize the Versamune®-based COVID-19 vaccine in Latin America. As the license holder of Versamune-CoV2-FC (PDS0203) in Latin America, Farmacore will continue to lead the regulatory and clinical trial efforts in Brazil and has selected a top clinical research organization to conduct clinical trials in Brazil. PDS Biotech will continue to contribute scientific expertise and operational support.

“Innovation is part of Blanver’s DNA,” commented Sergio Frangioni, Blanver Group CEO. “We are honored to join the consortium with PDS Biotech and Farmacore as our partners in Latin America to advance this innovative treatment to patients quickly in the fight against this deadly disease.”

“We are delighted to have these two expert partners in Latin America, who provide a combination of scientific and manufacturing expertise in addition to local market experience to help broaden the potential reach of a Versamune®-based COVID-19 vaccine to patients,” said Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, CEO of PDS Biotech.

“We are excited to add Blanver’s wealth of experience in development and commercialization across Latin America to this consortium as we continue in the fight against this global pandemic,” said Helena Faccioli, CEO of Farmacore.

The consortium is in active discussions with specific agencies of the Brazilian government to extend the preclinical funding to cover the upcoming human clinical trials anticipated to begin during the first half of 2021.

The novel vaccine combines PDS Biotech’s Versamune® T-cell activating technology with a SARS-CoV-2 recombinant protein antigen co-developed with Farmacore. As previously disclosed, preclinical data demonstrated that the vaccine elicits a 30-45 fold increase in the induction of highly active and potent virus-specific T-cells within 14 days of treatment compared to the antigen without Versamune®. The study also demonstrated induction of long-lasting virus-specific memory T-cells necessary for longer term protection. The studies also demonstrated strong, long-lasting induction of neutralizing antibodies. Notably, the vaccine contains a protein derived from the spike (S) protein that also includes the receptor binding domain (RBD) as well as other potentially non-mutating regions of the virus that can be recognized and attacked by T-cells. The vaccine is based on recombinant proteins (subunit vaccine) and does not require the use of attenuated viruses, traditional adjuvants, DNA or RNA to induce robust protective immune responses. In addition, a recent Phase I study of PDS0101, a Versamune®-based HPV16 subunit vaccine, demonstrated powerful T-cell responses and an attractive human safety profile with no serious or dose-limiting toxicities, presenting strong potential for an attractive safety profile for the novel Versamune®-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune® effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

About Farmacore Biotechnology

Farmacore Biotechnology is a biotechnology company, founded in 2005 as a startup, focusing on R&D of innovative immunobiological products for use in the human and veterinary health sectors. It is a technology-based company that conducts research and development of biotechnological products and processes for the human and veterinary sectors. It develops innovative biotechnological and immunobiological products and adds value to them in all stages of development, from project design to biomolecule production www.farmacore.com.br.

About Blanver Farmoquímica

Blanver Farmoquímica e Farmacêutica S.A. is a Brazilian company, founded in 1984, focused on R&D, manufacture and sale of innovative medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company plays in the segments of HIV, Hepatitis, Oncology and Hematology, providing high quality products for expanding the population's access to medicines through partnerships with the Ministry of Health and official laboratories. Blanver is committed in always looking for innovations that will improve people's health and quality of life.

About Versamune-CoV-2FC/PDS0203

PDS0203 is an investigational vaccine designed for the prevention of COVID-19 being developed for Latin America by a consortium that includes PDS Biotech, Farmacore Biotechnology and Blanver Farmoquímica. The vaccine combines the utility of PDS Biotech’s Versamune® platform with a recombinant native Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) protein recognizable by our immune system (antigen). The Versamune® platform, due to its unique ability to induce both antibody and polyfunctional CD8+ killer and CD4+ helper T-cell responses is being utilized to develop a next generation vaccine that may more effectively prevent COVID-19.

Forward Looking Statements

